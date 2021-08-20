Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 22,167 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1,847.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 90,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.50 during trading hours on Friday. 351,937 shares of the stock traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50.

