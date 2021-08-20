Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 22,230 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 431.6% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $123.99. The company had a trading volume of 211,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,108. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

