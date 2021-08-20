Roble Belko & Company Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 14.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. 2,649,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

