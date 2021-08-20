Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.4% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.59. 3,238,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

