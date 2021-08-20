Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $2.85 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $841,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 288,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,051. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.