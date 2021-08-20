Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $23.78 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.4% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,668. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

