Roble Belko & Company Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.20 on Friday, reaching $407.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

