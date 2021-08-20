Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 21,317 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 5.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.79. 438,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,754. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.