Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 2,196 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

OEF traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.23. 168,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,010. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.59 and a twelve month high of $205.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

