Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 645 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,066. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $251.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

