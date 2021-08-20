Roble Belko & Company Inc Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000.

ITOT traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 917,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,669. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $102.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74.

