Robust Token (RBT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $30,136.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $28.70 or 0.00058888 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $996,515.69 and $30,136.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00136651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00148641 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.48 or 1.00100156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.52 or 0.00940675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.81 or 0.00713553 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 94,167 coins and its circulating supply is 34,717 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

