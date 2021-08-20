Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00827601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00049501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,154,306 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

