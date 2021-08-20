Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,850,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 13,870,000 shares. Approximately 33.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.57. 46,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62. Root has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts expect that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Root by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Root by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Root by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 85.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

