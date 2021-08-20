Rope ($ROPE) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 24 Hours

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Rope has traded flat against the dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $657,592.20 and $1,621.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can now be purchased for about $23.49 or 0.00049798 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00143579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00150912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.61 or 0.99643034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00913085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.93 or 0.06734225 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

