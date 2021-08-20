Rope ($ROPE) Reaches One Day Volume of $424.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Rope has a total market capitalization of $668,709.76 and $424.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rope has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for about $23.88 or 0.00048782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00147484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,012.29 or 1.00110842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00919298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.49 or 0.06665901 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

