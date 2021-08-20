Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Cowen

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $147.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

ROST stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.21. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 175,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 125.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,780,000 after buying an additional 120,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

