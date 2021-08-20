Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $145.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $6.74 on Friday, reaching $119.84. 73,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,505. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

