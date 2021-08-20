Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,240,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,155,000 after buying an additional 254,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.