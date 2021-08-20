Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 907.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYMF opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.