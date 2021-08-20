Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $23.44 on Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87,647.15 and approximately $65,329.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $23.44 or 0.00048279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00138973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00148591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,537.67 or 0.99974145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00923601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.56 or 0.00715885 BTC.

