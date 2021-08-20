Rune (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $161,395.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $155.33 or 0.00317327 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $3.00 million and $161,395.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00144252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00149079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,863.62 or 0.99827549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00922330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.62 or 0.06757422 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.