Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 986,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,811. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -1,206.00. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

