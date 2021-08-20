RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RWEOY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. 29,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,316. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $47.45.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
