RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RWEOY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. 29,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,316. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

