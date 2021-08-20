Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of RYAN opened at $30.25 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

