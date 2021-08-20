Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.80

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

