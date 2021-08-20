Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 24,602 Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $351,562.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE VMM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

