Sadoff Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $79,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. 3,273,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

