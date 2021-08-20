Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $23.55 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stericycle accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Stericycle worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.43. 798,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,367. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 276.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.