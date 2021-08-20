Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $38.63 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 2.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $38,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. 15,729,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905,543. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

