Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $58.42 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,873 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 3.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Xilinx worth $58,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,498 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Xilinx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 126,622 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 180,604 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

XLNX traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $144.27. 1,739,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

