Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $64.61 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 4.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of D.R. Horton worth $64,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,983,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,132 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.90. 1,864,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,628. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

