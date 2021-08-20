Sadoff Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for about 2.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Masco worth $42,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

