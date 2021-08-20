Sadoff Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 68.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. 2,561,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.28. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.