Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up 1.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of MGIC Investment worth $28,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,407. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

