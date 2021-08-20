Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.09. 5,013,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

