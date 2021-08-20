SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €12.13 ($14.27). SAF-Holland shares last traded at €11.99 ($14.11), with a volume of 48,569 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFQ shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.86 ($19.84).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. The stock has a market cap of $531.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

