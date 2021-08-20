SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.37 million and $93,092.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00138441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00148670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,466.93 or 1.00008416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.00922001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.34 or 0.00702268 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 783,085 coins and its circulating supply is 755,943 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

