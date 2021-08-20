SAFE2 Reaches Market Cap of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00137132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00148654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,820.81 or 0.99823468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.17 or 0.00920451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.30 or 0.00718310 BTC.

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

