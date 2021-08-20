SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Tops $0.0504 on Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $93,433.62 and approximately $354.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00024165 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

