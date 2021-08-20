SafeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $394.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $394.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,601.35 or 0.99853202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00040719 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.81 or 0.00979623 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.94 or 0.00474477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00343884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00074824 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004431 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

