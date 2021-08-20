SafeInsure Market Cap Reaches $192,055.48 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $192,055.48 and $284.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00022021 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000125 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,303,367 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.