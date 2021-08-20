Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,140.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.89), with a volume of 53026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,020.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

