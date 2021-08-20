salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce sales of $6.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.28 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $253.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.90.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.