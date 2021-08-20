San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 2,556 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after buying an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,544,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $308.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

