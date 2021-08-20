San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $5,892,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $24.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,737.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,575.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.