San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Shares of ADBE traded up $9.93 on Friday, reaching $647.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $602.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $642.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

