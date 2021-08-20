San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 2,104 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned about 0.44% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,055,000 after buying an additional 583,838 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 197.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

GINN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.