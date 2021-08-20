San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 4,210 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.84. 149,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,501. The company has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

