Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €42.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.09 ($37.75).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €28.43 ($33.45) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.